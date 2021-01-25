Air Force loosening restrictions on women's hair styles

New standards allow for up to two ponytails and for bangs to touch the eyebrows.

The Air Force is relaxing its rules on how women in the Air Force are allowed to wear their hair.

The Air Force says the changes came about after thousands of women in the service gave feedback about hair standards.

Starting in February 2021, “female Airmen” will be allowed to wear up to two braids, or a single ponytail according to the U.S. Air Force website.

The width of the ponytail will not be able to be larger than the width of the head and hair will not be able to extend below a horizontal line running between the top of the sleeve's inseams under the arms.

In addition, women’s bangs can now touch their eyebrows but not cover their eyes.

The change came about as a result of a meeting of the Air Force uniform board in November which looked at the results of a crowdsourcing campaign that was designed to provide feedback to the Air Force’s Women’s Initiative Team.

The Air Force cited concerns by women that previous hairstyle constraints could cause damage to hair and migraine headaches.

The move also was an effort to “ensure a more inclusive culture in the services.”

According to the Grooming and Appearance Standards section of the Air Force’s Dress and Personal Appearance of Air Force Personnel memo, male and female hair “will be clean, well-groomed, present a professional appearance, allow proper wear of headgear, helmet or chemical mask and conform to safety requirements.”