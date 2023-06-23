National Weather Service identifies 2 more tornadoes from June 15 storm; Total tornado count stands at 12

The NWS originally said nine tornadoes swept through southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio, but later updated that to 10 and now 12 total.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than a week after a storm spawned a string of destructive tornadoes in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service is still identifying new twisters from the June 15 tornado outbreak.

Friday the service announced it had identified two more tornadoes that struck Huron County that evening -- bringing the total for the storm to 12 tornadoes.

The first of these newly identified tornadoes was an EF-0 tornado that began at 7:50 p.m. near Monroeville at the intersection of Hettle and Terry roads, where it uprooted a pine tree and snapped several large tree branches, the NWS said.

The tornado was 100 yards wide and hit speeds of 80 mph, traveling 1.73 miles before dissipating after it crossed Peru Center Road at 7:53 p.m.

The second newly identified tornado also was an EF-0 strength tornado that reached 100 yards in width. It spawned on State Route 61 in North Fairfield at 8:03 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The tornado snapped a pine tree and did other damage to trees as it moved southwest 0.66 miles before dissipating at 8:04 p.m..

Neither tornado caused any reported injuries.

The two newly identified tornadoes join the list with 10 others -- including two more in Huron County -- from the night of June 15. The other tornadoes struck in Monroe County, Mich.; Oak Harbor; Maumee Bay State Park; Rice Township, Sandusky County; Vickery; Bellevue and Greenwich.

