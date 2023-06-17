1 dead, 3 seriously injured in ATV crash early Saturday

The fatal crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Metzger Marsh State Road near Bono Road in Jerusalem Township. Timothy Weiland, 45, died at the scene.

CURTICE, Ohio — An early-morning ATV crash that left a passenger dead is under investigation Saturday in Jerusalem Township.

The single-vehicle crash involving an ATV happened at 1:24 a.m. Saturday on Metzger Marsh State Road, according to a media release from the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation determined an ATV, driven by 29-year-old Nicole Glynn of Rossford, was heading southwest on Metzger Marsh State Road near Bono Road when Glynn failed to negotiate a curve. The ATV overturned, struck an embankment and rolled, OSHP said.

Timothy Weiland, 45, of Oregon, Ohio, was in the front right seat of the vehicle and died at the scene. Glynn and the two other passengers - Andreonia Giles, 26, of Perrysburg and Kelsey Meldrug, 23, of Toledo - were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at the time of the media release Saturday morning.

