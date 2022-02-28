Toledo police shoot man with knife

Police said the man refused orders to drop the weapon. No officers were injured during the overnight incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police shot a man early Monday morning in south Toledo after they say he refused to drop a knife.

Officers were responding shortly after midnight to reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex along Heatherdowns Boulevard when they encountered the man, who was shooting off fireworks.

According to police, the man, whose name has not been released, was holding a knife, which officers ordered him to drop.

When the man did not comply he was shot twice by Toledo police.

Police then rendered life-saving efforts for the man before he was transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured.