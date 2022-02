The male suspect was reportedly holding a knife, prior to being shot. No officers were injured during the overnight incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police got a call of shots fired at an apartment complex at South Park Lane.

Police encountered a male who was shooting off fireworks in the parking lot.

According to Police the man was holding a knife and was ordered to drop the weapon by officers. When the man did not comply he was shot twice by Toledo police.

Police then immediately rendered life-saving efforts for the male before he was transported to the hospital.