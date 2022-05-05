Overnight crash leaves homes without power in west Toledo

The driver lost control and went off the road striking two poles causing the power outage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into two poles on Secor Road near Laskey Road around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. This caused power outages in the area.

Part of the car caught on fire after the crash; no one was inside the vehicle.

Police did find an injured woman down the street who claimed that she wasn’t inside of the car. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Toledo Edison went immediately to the scene to begin repairs.