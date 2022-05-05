Vacant building fire in south Toledo early Thursday morning

The cause of the fire is still being investigated as City Park was closed for a few hours Thursday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a large vacant building fire on City Park and Sterling Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found fire in the building and attacked the flames.

The building was vacant, but part of the building was being used for storage by the owner.

John Kaminski, Assistant Chief with Toledo Fire, explains that arson investigators are working with police. A collaborative unit is interviewing and checking surveillance cameras.