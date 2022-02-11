A late-night car chase and subsequent search ended with two incarcerations, and the male driver being found in possession of an AK-47 type pistol

Antwan B. Dawson, the 18-year-old driver, was first clocked going 103 MPH, and then fled with increasing speed.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Antwan B. Dawson, age 18, was incarcerated and is being held on charges of Driving Under Suspension, Receiving Stolen Property, Speed, and Fleeing and Eluding. This, after entering a high-speed chase with police, and fleeing law enforcement with 5 other suspects who were also in the car.

This occurred just before Midnight on Thursday, when an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy clocked Dawson going 103MPH in the area near Strange Road.

When the Deputy activated his overhead lights, the vehicle Dawson was driving fled, turning off all lights and increasing his speed.

Law enforcement continued the pursuit until using spike strips, which disabled the vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest on State Route 2, near State Route 163 West.

5 suspects then fled from the vehicle on foot. There was 1 male driver, Antwan Dawson, and 4 female passengers.

Units began to search, employing a K9 partner. The K9 led law enforcement to a pick-up truck in which the male driver and female passenger were hiding. They were taken into custody at gunpoint.

The search of the pick-up truck that they were hiding in found that Dawson possessed an AK47-type pistol with a magazine capacity of 30 rounds.

Deputies continued to search for the remaining female passengers, and they were all eventually taken into custody.

As the investigation continued, the license plate of the vehicle did not match the vehicle identification number.

There is no confirmation, but it is believed the vehicle was stolen from a holding lot in the Detroit area. 6 vehicle key fobs were recovered.

There was one adult female passenger, Deaisha Gray, age 19, who was also incarcerated, has charges for obstructing official business.