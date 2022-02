The vehicle was pulled over on Collingwood Boulevard with the overhead lights on, according to Police. No injuries were sustained in the accident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver of a mini-van crashed into the back of a police vehicle on Collingwood Boulevard at I-75 around 1:30 this morning.

Part of Collingwood was blocked off due to emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

There were no injuries and police were questioning the female driver of the van.