Cedar Point stories shock public officials

Sen. Sherrod Brown and other elected officials expressed outrage and called for change in the wake of 11 Investigate's revelations about sexual assault at the park.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Thursday, May 5.

In the wake of 11 Investigate's revelations that at least 27 sexual assaults were reported during the last 5 years in the employee housing for Cedar Point workers, public officials from around Ohio have been weighing in.

Thursday night, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown called for an investigation.

"These reports are horrifying – Cedar Point must do everything within its power to investigate this. Companies have a responsibility to make sure that seasonal workers who live in employee housing are safe, both on and off the clock."

On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine, a former prosecutor and state attorney general whose office investigated and prosecuted the infamous 2012 rape case involving teenagers in Steubenville, said state authorities are standing by to assist in an investigation in Sandusky.

"Reports of sexual assault are very serious and should always be treated as such," the governor said. "As a former county prosecutor and attorney general, I have worked with many victims of crime and know the importance of thorough, timely sexual assault investigations, which is why I created an initaitve that analyzed thousands of previously untests rape kits to help get justice for survivors. We stand ready to help local law enforcement should they ask for help from the Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost echoed the governor's statement, saying the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is available to assist.

"These reports are deeply troubling. Criminal justice is no private matter," Yost said. “I have reached out and offered the services of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and our Special Prosecutions Unit – but we have zero legal authority to act unless we are asked."

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz issued a statement to WTOL 11 on Friday:

“I, like many of my colleagues around the state, am very concerned about the very serious allegations regarding the safety of employees at Cedar Point. It is past time for leadership to be transparent about their investigation into these alleged incidents. Further, they must act swiftly to put protections in place for their employees who live on site and work for them.”

State Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R, Bowling Green) called on Cedar Point to better protect workers.

"As the mother of two daughters, I am shocked and appalled at the report out of Cedar Point. Employers must strive to ensure their employees are safe on company property. My heart breaks for the victims who suffered through this senseless violence."

Are you a sexual assault survivor who needs help? We have links here to resources in Ohio, Michigan and across the country.

Do you have a tip for 11 Investigates? We want to hear from you! Email us at 11Investigates@wtol.com.