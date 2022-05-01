Are you a sexual violence survivor who needs help?

Here are links to services in our region that can help.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are a survivor of sexual assault, or if you're a friend or family member of a survivor, here are some resources where you can find help.

1. The YWCA of Northwest Ohio offers a 24-hour rape crisis hotline.

You can get confidential help by calling 419-241-7273 or toll free at 866-557-7273.

2. A collaboration between Ohio Health and the Ohio Attorney General's office also offers the Ohio Sexual Violence Hotline that is answered 24 hours a day.

You can get confidential help by calling 844-OHIO-HELP.

The Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline works with the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence to identify resources available for survivors of sexual violence throughout the state.

3. In Michigan, the state government also offers a free, 24-hour sexual assault hotline.

You can get confidential help by calling 855-VOICES4 or 855-864-2374.

You can also text to 866-238-1454 or chat with a counselor live at www.mcedsv.org/hotline/hotline-chat/

Advocates can help you with information about sexual assault and abuse, about your legal options, about your health and about getting help.

4. Nationally, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) offers a National Sexual Assault Hotline.

The free, 24-hour hotline at 800-656-4673 can connect you with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

