Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag

With Toledo City Council voting on a new design in the near future, take a look at the city's past flag designs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022.

When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.

Adopted on Jan. 11, 1909, the first official flag to fly over Toledo featured several symbols representing the city's history and its residents' aspirations. According to "Toledo profile: a sesquicentennial history," a book by Tana Mosier Porter written for the city's 150th anniversary, the city council, under the administration of former mayor Brand Whitlock, offered an explanation of the flag's meaning.

According to Whitlock's city council, the flag's red, white and blue color scheme were used in honor of the United States' national colors. The red symbol in the middle represents Fort Industry, which was supposedly Toledo's first settlement, though much of its history is unclear. The circle, which they said denotes unity, completeness and eternity, also represent Ohio. Robert M. Corl reportedly designed the flag.

The above flag flew over Toledo until 1994, when former mayor Carty Finkbeiner authorized a new flag in anticipation of the city's 160th anniversary in 1997. This flag, which is still in use in 2022, would be retired if Parr's flag is adopted by city council. It retains the navy blue and white stripes of the 1909 flag, but replaces the Fort Industry insignia with the city seal.

The seal was designed by O.J. Hopkins in 1873 and retains Fort Industry as an important symbol. According to John M. Purcell, who wrote the book "American City Flags," Fort Industry is pictured at the junction of Swan Creek and the Maumee River.

The rising sun represents Ohio: similar imagery is featured prominently on the Ohio state seal, which was adopted in the early 1800s. The Latin motto's translation is: "to work is to pray."

If Parr's flag is adopted, it would be Toledo's third flag with a blue and white color scheme, albeit the blue a different shade than the previous two iterations. Per Parr's explanation, this blue symbolizes the Maumee River.

It would also be the first flag to not feature Fort Industry. Instead, Parr's design features "industry" in the form of the eight-pointed star, one point for each of Toledo's main industries: healthcare, energy, arts, education, automotive, agriculture, port and glass.

Toledo City Council was slated to vote on the flag's adoption on Tuesday, Aug. 16, but they have since delayed the vote indefinitely.