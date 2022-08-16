Toledo City Council delays planned vote on new city flag design

During its Tuesday meeting, Toledo City Council decided there hasn't been enough community input for the new design.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Tuesday, Toledo City Council decided to hold off on approving the new city flag proposed by designer Jacob Parr.

Council member Nick Komives said there hasn't been enough input from people in the city and there will be community meetings held to hear what people have to say. There has been no date set for that yet.

Parr said he hoped the design would get approved during the session but understood that this is a process.

"A lot of work has come prior to this moment. I think that ultimately it might have caught people by surprise a little bit," Parr said. He went on to say that he's okay with people wanting a little more information and input to "ensure we have the right flag, which we believe we do."

Council also approved a nearly $200,000 grant for an inclusive playground to go in Navarre Park in east Toledo. It's a half-a-million dollar project.

