CDC investigating Wendy's sandwiches as possible link in E. coli outbreak

37 people have been infected in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Ten have been hospitalized. Most of the sick reported eating sandwiches at Wendy’s.

A possible link between cases in an E. coli outbreak in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania has been traced back to romaine lettuce used in Wendy's sandwiches.

Eight cases were added since the last CDC update on Wednesday. The investigation also has expanded to Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including three in Michigan who have a type of kidney failure most commonly associated with E. coli. No deaths have been reported.

Among 26 people interviewed, 22 reported eating at Wendy's in the week before becoming sick, the CDC said.

The Wendy's restaurants were located in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The sick person in Indiana has not been interviewed.

Wendy's is taking a precautionary measure of removing romaine lettuce in sandwiches from the region. Wendy's does not use the same type of lettuce in its salads.

The CDC does not advise people to stop eating at Wendy's or to stop eating romaine lettuce from other sources.

At this time, the CDC said, there is no evidence that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants or at people's homes is linked to the outbreak.

Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source and whether or not it was served at other businesses.

The CDC's full update is as follows: