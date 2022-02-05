Tips for eating healthy as grocery prices hit all time high

The consumer price index for basic food items is almost 9% higher right now than it was this time in 2021, forcing many shoppers to be strategic about ways to save.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have noticed items at the grocery store becoming a little more expensive lately, you're not alone.

The consumer price index for basic food items is almost 9% higher right now than it was this time in 2021, forcing many shoppers to be strategic about ways to save.

"Oh yeah, a lot of stuff is becoming more expensive! Meats and even eggs!" said Kroger shopper Thomas Meagher.

Like many shoppers, Meagher tries to coupon and keep a savings card at his regular grocery stores, in order to cut costs.

"Yes a lot of coupons! But you know I've got the cash card, Kroger's cash card, so we get some kind of discount. Other than that, we just try and be frugal!" he said.

Brenda Bal is a nurse and works in the diabetes education center at St. Vincent Mercy Health. Bal works specifically with individuals who are learning how to manage their diabetes or pre-diabetes and often gives them eating advice on a budget.

"What I recommend to people is get to know your store!" said Bal.

Bal said you may have to jump around stores to find where prices are best. Stores like Aldi, which require shoppers to be a little more prepared by bringing their own bags, are able to keep some prices lower to make up for the extra effort.

Additionally, don't be afraid of an expiration date. If a product is on sale and it's nearing it's expiration date, it's typically marked down a lot, especially if it is produce. Snagging these items and eating them quickly will save you money, while not taking away any nutritional value.

"If I walk past the produce department and I see the 3 peppers for a dollar, we are having fajitas that night for dinner! Or the bananas, maybe they're getting a little bit on the brown side but they're great to put into smoothies!" said Bal.