Grocery prices on the rise | How northwest Ohio shoppers are coping with the cost

New data shows the highest inflation jump in 40 years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new report shows prices for everyday items are going up again.

According to government data, prices jumped 7.5% in the last year — the largest jump since 1982.

Used car prices reportedly went up more than 40%, eggs went up 13% and electricity is up 11%. Trends show price hikes may slow down this summer, but probably won't stop for the rest of the year

Some shoppers at the Aldi in Oregon said Thursday they have been coping with the cost by trying different stores, shopping for deals and taking items off their list entirely.

One shopper said she is just trying to handle the inflation the best she can.

"I get with the pandemic that inflation has just done a lot for everything around here, especially groceries, but I mean, I try to manage and I live alone so my grocery bill isn't as high as others but it does still affect me in some kind of way," Marquitta Vassar said.

Other shoppers said that they're tired of the high costs, and are trying to cut back on whatever they can.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think we're using COVID as an excuse now, all of us have had to go through barriers to get through this terrible time, I think it's an excuse now," Jackie Barker said.

According to financial experts, the federal reserve is already planning to address inflation by raising interest rates.