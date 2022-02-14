Syphilis cases on the rise in Lucas County

There have been 194 cases in 2021 and 2022, compared to 92 cases in 2020 and 82 in 2019.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio is experiencing a significant increase in syphilis cases in both men and women.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, there have been 194 cases in the county in 2021 and 2022, compared to 92 cases in 2020 and 82 in 2019. The ages of those infected range between 17 and 78 years old.

"Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease and is treatable with antibiotics, if detected," Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said. "Syphilis may not cause symptoms initially, but will result in very serious illness if left undiagnosed and untreated."

Syphilis is spread through direct contact with a syphilis sore, usually during vaginal, anal or oral sex. Close skin-to-skin contact, even with a condom, may still result in contracting the STD since the condom may not cover all exposed areas.

It can also be spread through kissing if there are syphilis sores on the mouth or lips. Pregnant women with syphilis can give it to their unborn child, which can result in serious health issues.

Signs of syphilis include a painless sore or ulcer in the mouth or genital area, generalized illness with fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and rash.