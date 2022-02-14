What's next for COVID-19?

With case numbers and hospitalizations down, the conversation among health leaders is shifting toward how we are going to deal with COVID-19 moving forward.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 case numbers are improving across the country, and here in the state of Ohio. Sunday's COVID-19 case count was the lowest its been since early August, with the state reporting 1,490 cases. But as we know, this is not the first time numbers have changed drastically in a short period of time.

Doctors are encouraged by current case numbers, as well as local hospitals being less busy. However, the deaths from COVID-19 still remain very high. Doctors with Mercy Health say it is concerning that the number of deaths nationwide from COVID-19 went up by 38% in the past two weeks.

"We've had four major surges and although clearly things are getting better, unfortunately the deaths from COVID still remain very high" said Dr. James Tita, Chief Clinical Officer with Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

But with case numbers down and hospitalizations down, the conversation among health leaders is shifting toward how we are going to deal with COVID-19 moving forward.

Many schools and other businesses are moving away from masks once again, which is still something that could go back and forth as case numbers fluctuate.

"You know most people agree that we're heading toward the off ramp with masking, but what's less clear is exactly when that occurs, so the timing. And also what criteria we use to effect that" said Dr. Tita.

Health officials feel we will see more waves and potentially new variants of COVID-19 but it's unclear how severe those will be. Because of this, we should expect changes regarding mask mandates and other restrictions to shift from time to time.

"While things at time may seem a little contradictory, our knowledge about the pandemic and about this particular infection continues to evolve. And therefore some of our recommendations will necessarily have to be amended and changed as well" said Dr. Tita.