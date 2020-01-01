TOLEDO, Ohio — Our Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge is designed to get you up and moving, shedding those unwanted pounds — something that's often easier said than done.

Here's how you can get fit without getting bored.

You have those fitness goals you want to reach, but you're becoming bored with the same old routine. The treadmill, elliptical, stairmaster and weights.

Trust me, after dropping more than 100 pounds I understand how challenging it can be to stay motivated.

But something that worked for me was the sport of boxing.

RELATED: What's for Supper? Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake

RELATED: Doctor's Orders: Addressing exercise-related aches, especially shoulders

Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenger Daryl joined me at the Glass City Boxing. He had never boxed before but was ready to take his workout to the next level.

James Easter, a boxing coach and trainer, was there with me and Daryl. He comes from a family of professional boxers but said you don't have to be a pro to practice the sport and reap the fitness rewards.

"Absolutely, anyone can be a boxer. It's great exercise and you lose about 800-900 calories a session. It's hard work, but it pays off," he said.

"It is a full-body workout. You get cardio, you get strength and conditioning, discipline, a lot of stuff comes along with boxing," he added.

Before getting in the ring, there is a circuit of stretches and exercises we can benefit from.

Medicine ball

First, the good old medicine ball, which works sides and abs. Additionally, you also stretch your legs with it.

WTOL

Big tire

Moving to the big tire, you usually see this on the football field during summer camp. The benefit of it is picking up endurance while working on leg muscles.

wtol

Weights

Arm extensions and the weights are quite beneficial for the arms. In boxing, you have to have strong arms that will even help you in your work out.

WTOL

Jump rope

You see the jump rope in the moves, in the gym, but what are the benefits? It helps you work your timing, cardio and wrist muscles.

WTOL

Push-ups

Finally, push-ups. Those also help you build arm and chest muscles that will allow you to deliver solid punches.

WTOL

Once we are done with the circuit, it's time to focus on key movements. You've got the jab, the hook, the right hand and the uppercut.

All these movements help you burn calories because you use a lot of your body and throw leverage around.

I asked Daryl how he felt after his first time going through the boxing circuit.

"It was a good hard work-out, a lot of sweat. I'm glad I did it," he said.

Then, I asked him if he worked some muscles he probably hadn't in some time.

"Yeah, for sure, because I've never done those types of exercises. I pretty much just ran and lifted weights. But this is totally different, I'm glad I did it," he said.

'I would defiantly recommend this to other people, to get something else out of the regular routine," he added.

For personal boxing classes or group sessions at Glass City Boxing, you can contact James Easter at 419-690-3023.