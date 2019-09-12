TOLEDO, Ohio —

We are getting ready for those holiday parties, and trying to stick to our healthy meal plan! Our Super Fitness Weight Loss host, Kelly Heidbreder, is in her kitchen, cooking with Brandon Saba, from Bar 145. They will show us how to make a skinny cheesecake. And that’s what’s for supper tonight!



Ingredients:

1 cup finely crushed graham crackers

3 1/2 Tablespoons canola oil

2 1/4 Tablespoons light brown sugar

0.25oz (1 pack) unflavored gelatin

1/2 cup warm water

2 cups whipped cream cheese

(2) 15oz cans pumpkin puree

2 Tablespoons cinnamon

1/3 cup crushed walnuts

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1 dollop whipped cream

Directions:

Crush graham crackers in a bag, then add canola oil and brown sugar.

Press into the bottom of a 9x13 pan or round springform pan.

Dissolve gelatin in warm water.

In another bowl, mix whipped cream cheese, pumpkin puree and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon. Once mixed thoroughly, fold in gelatin.

Pour filling into pan and chill for at least 3 hours. Dress with cranberries, walnuts and whipped cream when serving.

