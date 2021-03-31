Mobile stroke units deemed effective at preventing disability

Mercy Health has delivered specialized stroke care since 2016

TOLEDO, Ohio — A clinical trial of Mercy Health's mobile stroke unit (MSU) proved to be effective in reducing disability from a stroke.

A National clinical trial recently presented by the American Heart Association International Stroke Conference demonstrated MSUs helped patients recover better with reduced disability at 90 days. Mercy has used specialized stroke care since 2016.

The study concluded for every 100 patients treated by a MSU team rather than standard care, 27 will have less disability and 11 will be free of disability.

“This research is a testament to our ministry’s commitment to providing excellent care with cutting edge technology to our communities,” said Dr. Sam Zaidat, neuroendovascular surgeon and director of the Mercy Health Neuroscience Institute. “The study is conclusive that outcomes of stroke patients who were treated with intravenous tPA on board the MSU were better than those patients waiting to receive the bolus and drip in the ED.”

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and remains a major contributor to longterm disability, according to the CDC. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked and cells become deprived of oxygen.

The American Heart Association uses the letter’s FAST to raise awareness of the symptoms of a stroke:

F — Face dropping

A — Arm weakness

S — Speech problems

T — Time to call 911

Other symptoms of a stroke include: