Mercy Health doctor says family bike rides a great way to get active and connect

TOLEDO, Ohio — Now that warmer weather is becoming the trend, doctors say it's a great time to shake off some of that pandemic cabin fever and get out for a ride with the family.

Not only is bicycling a fun experience, but Dr. Jason Smith with Mercy Health says it's also great for weight loss and overall fitness.

"Being stuck inside has maybe taken a toll on our bodies and we may be carrying around a few extra pounds more than we used to and getting outside is a great way to start or restart an exercise program and work yourself back to health," Smith said.

It's also the perfect time for everyone to connect while exploring new areas but with a relatively low chance of getting injured since cycling has a low impact on your body.

"The positive effects of sunlight, vitamin D, and just being outside from a mental well-being standpoint far outweigh some of the risks we see for exercise," Smith said, "which could be joint pain or fatigue."

Better exercise through riding doesn't just mean better sleep better and mental health, since studies show bicycling can sharpen your focus and help kids with ADHD when they're moving - or in this case riding - with a goal and destination in mind. There's also research that shows getting kids out of the house for a ride helps reset their brains after being locked into all that technology that is such a large portion of our daily lives now.

Doctors say bicycling is also a great way to introduce a healthy activity to your children while they are young and help in the development of their lungs and heart.