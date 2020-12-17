Study finds risk of heart attack jumps 37% on Christmas Eve

Doctors at ProMedica are emphasizing their emergency rooms are open and safe and to not delay care for symptoms of heart attacks or strokes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic has made 2020 a stressful year, but the holidays can pile on even more stress for some Americans, all of which can take a toll on your heart.

Buying gifts, eating poorly and the mental toll of fighting with family can all have a huge impact on cardiovascular health.

Doctors at ProMedica Toledo Hospital have emphasized this year that emergency rooms are open and safe and ask people to not delay care for symptoms of heart attacks or strokes.

According to a BMJ medical journal study, on Christmas Eve, the risk for a heart attack jumps 37% and they're most likely to happen around 10 p.m., right after dinner.

"People tend to indulge a little bit more in terms of what they're eating and drinking so that may be a factor," ProMedica cardiologist Dr. William Colyer said.

Colyer said there's some scientific basis the virus may be another contributing factor, although it hasn't been fully proven.

"We do know that COVID-19 can increase the risk of blood clot formation and that is exactly what is happening when people have a heart attack or stroke is that there's a blood clot," Colyer said.

Colyer has seen people delay seeking care because they're afraid of getting COVID-19, but said the hospital system has made safety a top priority so people shouldn't be worried.

The classic risk factors for heart attack are high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and family history.

Signs of a heart attack can include shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, chest pains or pressure, fatigue and even reflux.