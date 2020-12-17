USPS workers stretched thin as pandemic continues through busiest season

Between COVID-19, the election and the usual hustle and bustle of the holiday season, employees at the United States Postal Service have been working nonstop.

“Employee availability has been slim," acknowledged Kelly Corisis, a supervisor with USPS.

Just like every workplace in the country, when an employee gets sick or is exposed to COVID 19, they must quarantine. This can cause delivery delays and other employees taking on additional responsibilities, like longer delivery routes.

Many Ohioans have seen mailing delays sporadically throughout this year.



“Fortunately we have a very strong working staff that pick up the slack, you know, when someone doesn't come in they pick up part of that route. As far as the clerks, people are working long hours," Corisis said.



As we approach the end of postal service delivery deadlines, USPS representatives are asking customers to do everything they can to keep things running smoothly. A big piece of advice, they said, is don't re-use boxes.



“There are some boxes, because of the markings that are on the box, they're not allowed in the mail stream. Put the address inside the box, so that if for some reason that shipping label might become detached from your parcel, we can still get that parcel home,” Corisis said.

While the regular shipping deadline for Christmas packages has passed, you still have time if you're willing to pay a little extra. December 19 is the deadline to get priority mail and packages to their destination by Christmas.