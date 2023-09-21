Where to get your flu shot: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announces annual flu shot clinics

TOLEDO, Ohio — With flu season right around the corner, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has announced their annual flu shot clinics.
The walk-in clinics will start on Sunday, Sept. 24 with multiple locations for the public to choose from.
Dates, times and locations are below:
- Sunday, Sept. 24 (8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43615
- Tuesday, Sept. 26 (5-7 p.m.) at Community of Hope Free Health Clinic, 306 Bush St., Toledo, OH 43604
- Friday, Sept. 29 (noon-3 p.m.) at Richfield Township Fire Station, 11450 W. Sylvania Ave., Berkey, OH 43504
- Sunday, Oct. 1 (8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) at St. Joseph Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560
- Thursday, Oct. 12 (5-7 p.m.) at Village of Whitehouse Administration Building, 6925 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH 43571
- Monday, Oct. 16 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) at Little Flower Church, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615
- Thursday, Oct. 19 (12 p.m.-3 p.m.) at Maumee Bay State Park, 1750 State Park Rd. #2, Oregon, OH 43616
- Saturday, Oct. 21 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) at Tent City, Civic Center Mall on Jackson St. between Erie and Spielbusch
TLCHD will also have walk-ins at their facility on most days in September and October, except for Oct. 12 and 27. More clinics throughout Lucas County may be announced at a later date.
The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older who is able to be vaccinated receive the flu vaccine each year.
TLCHD also offers a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 years of age and older.
For more information, you can visit the health department's website or call them at 419-213-2013.
