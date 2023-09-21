Where to get your flu shot: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announces annual flu shot clinics

Annual walk-in flu shot clinics will start on Sept. 24 at various locations in Lucas County.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With flu season right around the corner, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has announced their annual flu shot clinics.

The walk-in clinics will start on Sunday, Sept. 24 with multiple locations for the public to choose from.

Dates, times and locations are below:

Sunday, Sept. 24 (8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43615

Tuesday, Sept. 26 (5-7 p.m.) at Community of Hope Free Health Clinic, 306 Bush St., Toledo, OH 43604

Friday, Sept. 29 (noon-3 p.m.) at Richfield Township Fire Station, 11450 W. Sylvania Ave., Berkey, OH 43504

Sunday, Oct. 1 (8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) at St. Joseph Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560

Thursday, Oct. 12 (5-7 p.m.) at Village of Whitehouse Administration Building, 6925 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH 43571

Monday, Oct. 16 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) at Little Flower Church, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615

Thursday, Oct. 19 (12 p.m.-3 p.m.) at Maumee Bay State Park, 1750 State Park Rd. #2, Oregon, OH 43616

Saturday, Oct. 21 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) at Tent City, Civic Center Mall on Jackson St. between Erie and Spielbusch

TLCHD will also have walk-ins at their facility on most days in September and October, except for Oct. 12 and 27. More clinics throughout Lucas County may be announced at a later date.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older who is able to be vaccinated receive the flu vaccine each year.

TLCHD also offers a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 years of age and older.

For more information, you can visit the health department's website or call them at 419-213-2013.

