When will we need another COVID-19 vaccine?

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 case numbers are improving in Ohio, along with hospitalizations across the state. As of Monday, statewide hospitalizations are down by 12% compared to this time last week.

Lead doctors at Promedica said they are not experiencing as many people coming into the emergency room to be treated for COVID-19 as they were earlier this month, even last week.

But as healthcare workers start to see relief, conversations regarding what's next in the pandemic are ongoing.

This time last year, the COVID-19 vaccine just started to become available to the general public, based on age.

Conversations in the medical field surrounding if we will need to get vaccinated once again are building.

While research is still ongoing, as of right now, doctors do not feel another round of vaccines is coming anytime soon. Preliminary tests have shown a fourth dose of the vaccine does not provide any additional protection like the first round of vaccines and the booster shot.

Researchers are also looking at the options for how often we will have to get the COVID-19 vaccine moving forward. Some options include having a combined Covid-19 and flu shot, but that research is still very early.

“Moderna and Pfizer are looking at combining these doses with other existing vaccines including the seasonal influenza vaccine! So you might be able to go in and get one shot for both flu and COVID. Some of the preliminary trials have been successful" said Dr Brian Kaminski with Promedica.

There is no timeline on when we could start to see any additional COVID-19 vaccines become recommended. Dr. Kaminski said if it happens this year it won't be until closer to the fall, but for now people should feel protected if they are fully vaccinated and boosted.