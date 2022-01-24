x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

LaRose said he is experiencing mild symptoms, but is feeling fine, according to a spokesperson.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks during a media tour of the Delaware County Board of Elections in Delaware, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frank LaRose, Ohio's Secretary of State, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson from his office.

LaRose said he began feeling "very minor" symptoms of the virus Sunday evening and tested positive the following day.

“Fortunately, I feel fine,” said LaRose. “I even went on a 6.5 mile run on Sunday evening, but after continuing to experience some very mild symptoms, I figured it was best to take a test and be sure.” 

LaRose is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus. He has postponed all public events for the rest of the week. 

COVID-19 in Ohio: Recent Coverage ⬇️

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Can local health boards institute mask mandates in Ohio? | VERIFY