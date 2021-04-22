Wood County launches COVID vaccine on-demand program

Nurses will meet you at any location in Wood County to give you your shot.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department is launching a new vaccine on-demand pilot program to get the COVID-19 vaccine into as many arms as possible.

Wood County residents will be able to schedule an appointment for one or more people anywhere in the county. Scheduling will begin Friday.

Health department nurses will travel to that location and administer the vaccine. Appointments will be available at vaccine.woodcountyhealth.org or by calling 419-823-9512.

Individuals 16 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and 17.