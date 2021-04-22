Upcoming COVID vaccine clinics in northwest Ohio

Southview High School will administer shots on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department is holding a walk-in clinic Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center.

Any person 16 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Appointments are not required.

On Saturday, appointments are available at Southview High School in Sylvania from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given. To register, click here.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is offering walk-in vaccines at their downtown building and in Maumee at the Lucas County Rec Center. Click here for a schedule.