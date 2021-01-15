V Project aims to make COVID-19 vaccinations accessible to all demographics in northwest Ohio

13 committees will be tasked with connecting different demographic sections of the community with a COVID-19 vaccination.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are just days left before Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations begins in Ohio.

Toledo is actively working to eliminate barriers to make sure everyone who wants one will be able to access it.

"Every single person on this call is so critical to helping the people they serve or they work with to get vaccinated," said Tina Skeldon-Wozniak, the president for Lucas County Commissioners during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

About 250 community leaders joined the meeting to discuss plans to distribute vaccines in northwest Ohio.

It's part of the V Project, which stands for "Victory Over COVID-19 through Vaccination."

The group talked about plans to work with 13 committees. Each has the goal of connecting you to a vaccine if you're interested.

Each smaller team is focused on a different population, with one specifically working with schools.

"We'd like to develop a campaign toolkit that outlines a five week campaign. And what we want to do is have these campaigns created and assembled by the sub-committee and then pushed out to all the different schools and school districts," said Tom Hosler, Perrysburg Schools superintendent and co-chair of the K-12 committee.

That's the start of the plan for the K-12 committee.

Others in the non-profit sector are working to reach those who are displaced, homeless or with other special needs.

"This committee is really focused on a direct, trusted gateway to getting to our vulnerable populations to understand the key demographics that our non-profit community serves. So when we talk about under-represented populations, this is something we want to stress," said Wendy Pestrue, CEO and president of United Way of Greater Toledo.

Pestrue is a co-chair with the Non-Profit Committee.

United Way of Greater Toledo is also helping with translations. You can access its hotline by dialing 2-1-1.

And, it's teaming up with the Minority Health Committee to make sure people of all races and cultures are included.

"Presenting the vaccine facts, supporting people for informed decision making and making the case so that we can see at the end of the day increased adoption of the vaccine," said Greg Braylock Jr., a co-chair, Minority Health Committee.