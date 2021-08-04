Nearly 180 Lourdes University students receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at clinic

Lourdes students now feel one step closer to normalcy after getting their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The school held a student-only clinic through a partnership with Rite Aid on Wednesday.

"I think we all understand how important each individual vaccine is for the collective and I also think it was a very good opportunity," said Lourdes graduate student, Ricardo Gehrke.

Lourdes was able to offer 180 vaccine doses to students.

"It was definitely a good opportunity and I'm thankful for the effort as well that they did. And I feel excited, I'm looking forward to the second dose already" said Gehrke.

Nurse practitioner, Dot Barnes says out of the 180 spots available for the vaccine, only about six of them went unfilled.

"To me, that was very encouraging that this population is ready to get the vaccine and wants to get back to normal," said Barnes.

The leftover doses won't go to waste, according to Barnes. A waitlist for extra doses was comprised of alumni and staff.

Barnes says coordinating the clinic was a was a big undertaking because they weren't sure how many students were willing get a shot.

"We did a survey to see what the interest was and it was kind of 50/50 on our answers. The fact that we had this many sign up for today's clinic was very encouraging." she said.

For Ricardo, he says getting the vaccine isn't the only solution, but is a big part to helping get rid of the virus.

"I'm glad that after a year and a few days we are able to take the first dose of the vaccine. And I'm glad that all the research did well and I'm just glad about it," he said.

Other students who got the vaccine say they were excited to get their first dose and complimented the the university for making the sign up process so easy.

Lourdes is planning to hold another vaccine clinic with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but university officials have not yet set a date.