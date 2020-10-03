TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo has canceled classes for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. All academic courses will resume Wednesday, March 18 with remote delivery. On-campus instruction has been canceled through March 30.

"While there are no campus-related cases to-date, we are taking the following proactive actions (effective March 16, 2020) to ensure the health and safety of our campus community," a letter from the university read.

There are currently three confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio. Further, Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency.

The university is providing regular updates to the campus community, including launching a dedicated website: utoledo.edu/coronavirus. For the past several weeks UToledo has had task forces working on plans as this issue emerges in Ohio.

"We continue to align our recommendations with the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and local, state and federal agencies," the university said.

The university remains open, including the residence halls, libraries, recreation centers and dining halls. Officials are, however, encouraging preventative measures, including social distancing as recommended by the CDC.

On Tuesday, DeWine made four recommendations for all Ohio institutions of higher learning.

Recommendations for both two year and four-year colleges are as follows. Each is in a different position s far as spring break - timing is different- but the students who are coming back from a foreign country should be screened by a campus clinic, DeWine said. This would also include any student coming back from a cruise ship. These students should be asked where were they and who have they been around.

Second recommendation, the schools should eliminate any international travel for students and faculty.

Third is the basic principle of minimizing gathering large groups together.

Fourth is colleges should go to remote learning.

All events at the University of Toledo through April 30 with an expected attendance of 100 or more have been canceled. This includes the March 28 Preview Day and the April 7 State of the University Address.

The University of Toledo also suspended all travel - domestic and international - for the remainder of the fiscal year.