COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University is suspending face-to-face instruction amid coronavirus concerns.

The measure includes "lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other class room setting," according to an email sent to students and faculty Monday.

The University says it will transition to virtual instruction effective immediately and will maintain the suspension through at least March 30.

" We are evaluating classroom experiences such as laboratory and performance classes and the university will provide specific guidance this week," the email read.

On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that there are three cases of coronavirus in the state. All three of the cases are from Cuyahoga County.

According to DeWine, all three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are in their mid-50s. Two are a married couple who were recently on a cruise on the Nile River, while the other attended a conference in Washington D.C.

DeWine has declared a state of emergency, as "a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response."

The University has plans to reevaluate the the guidelines as more information becomes available.

Continued Coverage:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House says Trump has not been tested for new coronavirus

RELATED: 3 suspected cases of coronavirus at Shawnee State being tested

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: One of three Cuyahoga County residents with confirmed coronavirus is Jewish Education Center staff member; Offices to close for two weeks

RELATED: City, county leaders hold briefing after three people confirmed with coronavirus in Cuyahoga County

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine: 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio; All in Cuyahoga County





