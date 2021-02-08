Toledo-Lucas County Health Department aligns mask guidance with CDC, says masks for all in places with substantial or high COVID-19

Tuesday's announcement is in line with recent CDC changes on mask guidance in response to the delta variant spreading throughout the country.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is recommending masks indoors for all people, regardless of vaccination status, in areas where COVID-19 transmission is substantial or high.

Tuesday's announcement is in line with recent CDC changes on mask guidance in response to the delta variant spreading throughout the country. Recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals include:

All those who are medically able to do so, should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, in public indoor settings when you are near others in areas of substantial or high transmission.

The use of face masks is recommended for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Everyone with a known contact to someone with confirmed COVID-19 disease should get tested 3-5 days following exposure.

Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The health department continues to stress the importance of the COVID vaccine as the best way to break the chain of infection and slow the spread. You can find the vaccination location nearest you here.