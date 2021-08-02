Wood County Health Department preparing for rise in COVID-19 cases.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department is reviewing case numbers that are impacted by the Delta variant and plan to stick to CDC guidelines in the fight against COVID-19.

The department is continuing to monitor new cases of COVID-19. Much of the summer saw averages of less than one case per day, however Wood County is currently recording about 25 cases of COVID-19 per week. If the county reaches 50 or more cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period or test positivity rates of 8% or higher, there will be substantial transmission in Wood County.

In response to the Delta variant driving an increase in COVID-19 cases, the CDC has updated its public health recommendations for limiting the spread. The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks in indoor public settings in communities with substantial or high transmission.

The Delta variant behaves differently than other coronavirus variants and spreads twice as easily as others. As a result, the department says the community will have to be prepared to change the strategy for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In most cases, those who are vaccinated are protected from serious disease and hospitalization. Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself against COVID. Adding a mask indoors will help to further protect those in our community who can’t yet get the vaccine, including children under 12 and people with health conditions that limit the effectiveness of the vaccine.