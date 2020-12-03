TOLEDO, Ohio — All Toledo Lucas County Public Library locations and mobile services will be closed to the public starting Sunday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Library officials say they made the decision after monitoring news and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Toledo Lucas County Health Department and evaluating information that indicates that aggressive early social distancing can stop the virus from exponentially spreading.

This closure affects all locations and Mobile Services to the public beginning on Sunday, March 15.

“After cancelling programs and meeting rooms on Wednesday, The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has expanded our commitment to leading the fight against the spread of the coronavirus by making the difficult decision to close all locations and Mobile Services to the public beginning on Sunday, March 15," said Executive Director Jason Kuscma. "We will continually reassess to determine the length of this closure. Our concern is that closings are inevitable, but the longer we delay taking action, the less benefit we will get from this difficult decision. We are also hopeful that this decision will give other organizations the confidence to close in order to maximize the benefit of social distancing.”

TLCPL online services are available for cardholders, including its large collection of digital materials such as eBooks, eMagazines, downloadable audiobooks, streaming movies, music and television shows as well as research tools for online learning.

Kuscma listed what facts support the decision:

The scientific community is in agreement that flattening the curve of new cases is essential to containing the virus’s spread

The exponential growth in cases in areas without aggressive containment is a sobering lesson in taking early action

It is consistent with the governor’s call for all K-12 schools to begin a three-week Spring Break on Monday

