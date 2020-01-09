Health officials warn against mass gatherings after fundraiser in Maumee causes concerns

After crowds gathered for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and most recently, at a fundraiser in Maumee, officials are warning about the risks ahead of Labor Day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Labor Day weekend approaches, health officials are reminding everyone once again about the risks associated with mass gatherings.



“We’re a little nervous about this upcoming holiday. It may not be as big as the July 4th weekend, but we want to make sure people understand that if you have a mass gathering, there is a likelihood of you coming down with COVID," Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said.



Right now, pictures from a fundraiser held over the weekend outside the Lucas County Recreation Center are posing concerns. While no cases have been traced back to this incident so far, the health department is taking action.



“We’re asking for any event there to have a contact individual, but also to make sure a written plan is given to us for those events at the 'rec center,'” Zgodzinski said.

The health department saw an increase in cases over Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July. They are asking everyone to take precautions as best they can.

Contact tracers typically see case numbers start to change anywhere from five to 14 days after an event happens.



As we approach this holiday weekend, health officials are reminding everyone we are also moving into the flu season.