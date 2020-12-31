Nearly 40 residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Tiffin nursing home

According to St. Francis Senior Ministries, on Monday, 12 staff members tested positive. On Tuesday, 26 residents also tested positive for COVID-19

TIFFIN, Ohio — Nearly 40 residents and staff at a senior living facility in Tiffin have tested positive for COVID-19, representatives from St. Francis Senior Ministries said Thursday.

According to a press release, during routine staff testing on Monday, 12 staff members tested positive. Then on Tuesday, 26 residents also tested positive for the virus.

St. Francis leaders said they are working closely with the Seneca County Health Department to conduct contact tracing.

"While we strive for transparency in everything we do, please know that we are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protect the privacy of our residents, who may not want their condition known. Our medical director follows all established federal laws in notifying families of any change in the medical condition of their loved ones," the release said, in part.

Executive Director of St. Francis Senior Ministries Gabe Stoll said all residents and in the facility will be tested again using rapid tests on Tuesday, Jan. 5, or before if anyone develops symptoms of COVID-19

"Because of new federal requirements if we receive a positive test we are required to test all residents and staff every 3-7 days until we have no positive cases in the facility," Stoll said. "Unfortunately, due to having positive cases we have had to stop our inside visitation. As soon as we are clear of all COVID-19 in the facility for 14 days we will resume visitation."

Stoll explained that all residents will need to quarantine in their rooms and beautician services will be temporarily paused.

However, Stoll said he is still encouraging family members to connect with loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or other social media formats.

Here is a look at the full statement from St. Francis Senior Ministries regarding its recent outbreak of COVID-19:

"On Monday, 12/28/20 during routine staff testing, 12 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday 12/29/20 during routine resident testing, 26 residents tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with the Seneca County Health Department to track and results and identify any other people with whom these residents and staff members may have had close contact.

While we strive for transparency in everything we do, please know that we are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protect the privacy of our residents, who may not want their condition known. Our medical director follows all established federal laws in notifying families of any change in the medical condition of their loved ones.

Our residents and staff are our first priority. On 12/27/20, St. Francis Senior Ministries, in partnership with CVS, has had their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, and will have their second vaccination clinic on 1/25/21.

We have, and continue to follow all CDC, CMS and Seneca County instructions for additional testing and will continue to test all staff twice a week and all residents once a week, or before if any show signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Thank you, to all our community members, for your dedication, hard work, and commitment, today and every day. Together, we can ensure that St. Francis Senior Ministries has the best chance to stay ahead of the coronavirus.