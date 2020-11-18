How does Ohio's new COVID-19 curfew work? What's not restricted? Your questions answered

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. that goes into effect Thursday, Nov. 19 for 21 days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “The goal is to have fewer contacts.”

Those were the words from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine when announcing his decision Tuesday to enact a new statewide curfew to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But how does the curfew actually work? We answer your questions below...

WHEN DOES IT GO INTO EFFECT?

Thursday, Nov. 19 for the next 21 days.

WHAT ARE THE RESTRICTED HOURS WITHIN THE CURFEW?

10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

WHO DOES THE CURFEW IMPACT?

It's aimed at keeping Ohioans home during the restricted hours in an effort to limit contacts. Although targeted at individuals, retail locations and some businesses (like casinos) would be expected to close during the curfew.

Restaurants and bars must also stop serving in-person customers at 10 p.m. during the curfew period. Takeout, however, can remain open beyond 10 p.m.

WHO’S NOT IMPACTED BY THE CURFEW?

The curfew does NOT include the following:

People going to or from work.

Those who have an emergency.

Those who need medical care.

Grocery shopping.

Going to the pharmacy.

Picking up carryout or a drive-thru meal. Delivery is also permitted.

Yes, you can still take your dog outside or go for a walk.

WHY WAS THE CURFEW ORDERED?

"The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another," he said in a press release. "We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control."

Gov. DeWine’s office said the decision to impose the 21-day curfew was made with input from the medical and business communities with consideration to the economic and mental health impacts that another shutdown could cause.

It comes as Ohio continues experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections.

WHAT'S THE PUNISHMENT FOR VIOLATORS?

3News' Lynna Lai reports that violations are considered a second degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail with a $750 fine. Lai reports, however, that Gov. DeWine does not anticipate police will be pulling people over during the curfew.

