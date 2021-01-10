Ohio launches COVID variant dashboard

The new dashboard 'will show the proportionality of variants over time broken down into two-week periods.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a new tool available Friday that will help provide more context to the daily COVID-19 data throughout Ohio.

Instead of just reporting a total number of new COVID infections, the state of Ohio is now providing a variant dashboard HERE.

“Over the past months, I’ve shared information with you regarding COVID variants and their proportions at any given time in Ohio,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director for the Ohio Department of Health, said Friday morning. “Now, this information will be readily accessible through our new variant dashboard, which will show the proportionality of variants over time broken down into two-week periods.”

It comes as Ohio continues its pandemic battle amid the highly contagious delta variant.

“Delta spreads like wildfire and it seeks out anyone who is not vaccinated,” Dr. Vanderhoff said during a COVID press conference in early August.

He has repeatedly urged vaccinations as the best method of protection.

"The very best way to prevent COVID-19 is vaccination," he said in a previous press conference. "Vaccination is simply the best way to protect eligible youth from getting COVID-19. For younger children not currently eligible for the vaccine, the adults and teens around them can substantially insulate them by choosing to be vaccinated.”