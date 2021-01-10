How to enter Ohio's Vax-2-School COVID vaccine lottery as state doubles prizes, expands age group

Entries will be accepted starting Monday, Oct. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a week after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state’s latest COVID vaccine incentive, Ohio officials announced more details on how the Vax-2-School contest will work.

Here's everything you need to know...

HOW TO ENTER

Entries will open starting Monday, Oct. 4 at OhioVax2School.com. You can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASKODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Children under 17 must be entered by a parent or guardian.

The deadline to enter Ohio's Vax-2-School has not yet been announced.

WHAT ARE THE PRIZES?

Five scholarships worth $100,000.

150 scholarships worth $10,000.

“Today we are announcing that Ohio Vax-2-School will double the prizes from the $1 million announced by Gov. DeWine, to $2 million in total prizes," Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Friday.

That includes 100 additional $10,000 prizes from the contest's initial announcement last month.

WHO'S ELIGIBLE?

Currently, the contest is open to all Ohioans ages 12-25 who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccination, but will be expanded to include ages 5-11 if the FDA approves a vaccines for that age group.

"Individuals who entered, but did not win, Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawings are eligible, but they must enter the Ohio Vax-2-School program, as entries do not carry over from Ohio Vax-a-Million," state officials explained in a press release. "There is no required time frame for which past vaccinations must have occurred."

WHEN WILL THE WINNERS BE ANNOUNCED?

The drawings will be held at a yet-to-be-announced date.

“We anticipate that we’ll draw our winners no later than the end of the calendar year,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

HOW DOES THE DRAWING WORK?

Ohio Lottery officials say the winners will be pulled in the same style as the original Vax-A-Million contest. The Ohio Department of Health will also verify each winner’s vaccination status.

WHERE IS THE PRIZE MONEY COMING FROM?

"The Ohio Department of Health is using a portion of its coronavirus relief funds to fund this innovative public outreach campaign," Dr. Vanderhoff explained.

Last month, Gov. DeWine said his hope is to get people a little more excited about being vaccinated.

“We had a great run two weeks with the Vax-A-Million,” Gov. DeWine said. “We saw our numbers of vaccinations go up rather dramatically. We would like to do something, and we hope that what we’re going to announce will drive this up among the more younger people.”

Ohio previously gave away five $1 million prizes and five full-ride college scholarships during its Vax-A-Million incentive, which concluded on June 23.