Ohio has reached caseload benchmark to lift COVID-19 curfew; next move up to DeWine and state health department

We should find out if and when the curfew could end during Gov. Mike DeWine's news conference expected today.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Ohioans have been under curfew since Nov. 19 as a way to bring COVID-19 numbers down and ease the stress on hospital systems.

After nine consecutive days with COVID-19 hospitalizations under 2,500, the state has met the threshold Gov. Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health set to finally lift the curfew.

This is welcome news for one restaurant at Levis Commons.

"We've seen a big reduction in the people we get to see a lot, that come in after a hard day work that come in after eating in the dining room or joining somebody else somewhere and want to enjoy a cocktail," said Jeff Dinnebeil, co-owner and chef at Benchmark.

The state is now seeing just over 1,000 new cases reported a day.

During the peak on Nov. 30, there were 13,594 new cases reported in 24 hours.

The big question is if the governor says the curfew is coming to an end, when exactly will that be?