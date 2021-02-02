Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address the state at 2 p.m. Tuesday with new information on his team's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

VACCINE PROGRESS

Monday marked the first day that school staff in the state were eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. While the state has released a series of lists, indicating which school district will get doses during which week, some schools, including Notre Dame Academy locally, were able to jump ahead. The governor will likely address how some schools were able to secure doses early.

Ohioans 70 and older also qualified Monday to receive their first shots. The governor himself and First Lady Fran DeWine fall into this group, and received their shots Tuesday during a live stream.

He is expected to discuss his experience and provide an update on the progress being made on this new round of vaccination.

VACCINE SUPPLY

The list of Ohioans who are eligible for the vaccine grows each week, however, the vaccine is still in short supply. Many of Ohio's oldest citizens have reported trouble securing an appointment.

President Joe Biden has promised to ramp up the vaccination effort, and last week claimed he would increase shipments to states.

On Tuesday, Biden announced that starting next week, the federal government will begin distributing 1 million additional COVID doses per week to about 6,500 pharmacies.

DeWine is expected to dive deeper into what these announcements mean for the state of Ohio.

$1 BILLION DOLLAR PROPOSAL TO OFFSET PANDEMIC HARM

Small businesses and local communities could receive hundreds of millions of dollars to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic under a $1 billion initiative announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The proposal also includes aggressive marketing of Ohio as a place to work and live.

The small business aid includes $20 million for businesses that opened only last year and missed out on pandemic aid dollars, $40 million for indoor entertainment venues and $200 million in grants for bars and restaurants.