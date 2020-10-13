Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to address the state Tuesday afternoon with new information on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Friday, the governor made a surprise stop in northwest Ohio, voicing concern over what he called a "disturbing" trend impacting the western part of the state.

Specifically in northwest Ohio, DeWine noted that there were a number of rural counties with exceedingly high case numbers reported over the last two weeks.

"Trend lines are not good in Ohio. The rural spread in western Ohio is of grave concern," he said.

Here is a breakdown of what was discussed last week.

LAST WEEK

POSITIVITY RATE

Case numbers are on the rise, DeWine said last Friday, averaging around 1,500 a day. Last month, the positivity rate in Ohio was right around 2.5%. But in just a few weeks, that number jumped up to 3.9%, with mainly rural counties bearing the brunt of the spread.

"Early on, the spread was focused in our urban areas, today our urban areas are certainly aren't out of the woods, but they are doing a lot better than many of our rural counties," DeWine said.

DeWine's administration has continued to rank Ohio's 88 counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least. Last week, five northwest Ohio counties were in the top 20 of that list.

FLU SHOTS

"This may be the most important flu vaccination season in our history, as we fight both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time," DeWine said in a tweet.

He said that getting an annual flu shot is another layer of protection to stay healthy.

In addition to drive-through clinics hosted throughout the state, you can also get a flu shot at your doctor’s office, retail pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and at federally qualified health care centers.

NURSING HOME ORDER

The nursing facility visitation order has been signed by the Ohio Dept. of Health. That order will be up soon on the state's coronavirus website.

ALCOHOL SALES

DeWine had a call with the state's restaurant association Thursday afternoon.

He said that while spread does occur in bars, the majority of the spread the state is seeing is at funerals and weddings.

"So there's a lot of things that are causing spread in Ohio today and so we are trying to weigh the balance for small businessmen and women," DeWine said.

Currently, businesses with liquor licenses are required to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m. with drinks off tables by 11 p.m. It is unclear when this rule may be reversed, although, DeWine has said it is under consideration.