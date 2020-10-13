COVID-19 pop-up testing site available in Findlay Wednesday

Anyone can show up and get a no-cost test at the Marion Township House from 3 - 7 p.m.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Findlay on Wednesday.

Anyone can show up and get a no-cost test at the Marion Township House, located at 16003 SR 568 from 3 - 7 p.m.

No appointments or referrals are needed. However, test quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout the state of Ohio are open to anyone who wants a test.

Additional regional locations will be announced in the coming weeks.