x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Coronavirus

COVID-19 pop-up testing site available in Findlay Wednesday

Anyone can show up and get a no-cost test at the Marion Township House from 3 - 7 p.m.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FINDLAY, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Findlay on Wednesday.

Anyone can show up and get a no-cost test at the Marion Township House, located at 16003 SR 568 from 3 - 7 p.m.

No appointments or referrals are needed. However, test quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout the state of Ohio are open to anyone who wants a test. 

Additional regional locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, head over to the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website.

Related Articles