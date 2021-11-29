Lucas County Health Department holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Health Department is making vaccination easier with clinics throughout the week of Nov. 29.
People interested in getting vaccinated or a booster can visit the Lucas County Health Department at 635 N. Erie Street, Toledo on the following days and times:
- Monday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Tuesday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wednesday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Thursday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
All clinics will have the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines/boosters available. For more information please visit the Lucas County Health Department website here.