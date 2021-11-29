x
Coronavirus

Lucas County Health Department holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Clinics are scheduled from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Health Department is making vaccination easier with clinics throughout the week of Nov. 29.

People interested in getting vaccinated or a booster can visit the Lucas County Health Department at 635 N. Erie Street, Toledo on the following days and times:

  • Monday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday –  9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Thursday –  9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Friday –  9 a.m.-4 p.m.

All clinics will have the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines/boosters available. For more information please visit the Lucas County Health Department website here.

