Toledo-Lucas County Health Department reports increase in COVID-19 activity as county returns to red alert level

65% of Ohioans now are in 'red' counties.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department reported a notable increase in COVID-19 activity in the area. Lucas County has been upgraded to a Level Three on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

"If you are in a red county, the virus is spreading through your county rapidly," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday. As of Thursday, 65% of Ohioans are now in "red" counties.

Lucas County’s transition to an elevated alert level is based on the following indicators:

New cases per capita (79.8 cases per 100,000 residents)

Sustained increase in new cases (23.7 average cases on 10/4

to 29.9 by 10/10)

Proportion of cases not in a congregate setting

Sustained increase in outpatient visits (34.8 average visits on 9/27 to 70.3 on 10/9)

Putnam County remains a red county. Other counties in our area, all of which are in Level 2 for increased exposure and spread, the following counties are labeled as having a "high incidence":

Wood

Fulton

Ottawa

Hancock

Henry

Defiance

Paulding

Van Wert

The health department is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and strongly encourages all those who want to be tested to do so. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19, you can find all available testing locations in the state here.

Through monitoring and increased testing, officials will identify trends and any hot spots that need to be addressed in the recent increase. The health department says this will help keep more Ohioans and residents in Lucas County safe and healthy.

The Health Department is strongly urging individuals to intensify efforts when following the precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease:

Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic.

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members.

Wear face coverings in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers.

Avoid traveling to high-risk areas.

Follow good hygiene standards, including: Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer frequently. Avoid touching your face. Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g., into a tissue, or elbow).



The Lucas County COVID-19 numbers for Oct. 15, are as follows:

7,739 total cases (7,464 confirmed cases and 275 probable cases)

371 deaths (332 confirmed deaths and 39 probable deaths)

3317 male cases

4422 female cases

Ages range from <1 to 109

59,665 total tests performed**

**Includes all (resident & non-resident) COVID-19 viral nasal swab tests performed in Lucas County (hospital & community testing sites). This number does not include Lucas County residents tested in other jurisdictions.

To report concerns, such as businesses not adhering to sector-specific operating requirements/guidelines, including appropriate social distancing and/or violations of the statewide mask mandate, call 419-213-4161 to leave a message or email boardofhealth@co.lucas.oh.us.

For local information, confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Lucas County, and a map of testing locations, may be found at: https://lucascountyhealth.com/coronavirusupdates/