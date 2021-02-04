Fostoria to host drive-through COVID vaccination clinic

The clinic will be held at the Roppe Corporation headquarters on Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — If you live near Fostoria, you will soon have a new way of getting your vaccine.

The city of Fostoria will host a mass vaccination clinic for those in the surrounding rural area next week. On Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., a mobile vaccination clinic with partners Tour Health Solutions will help vaccinate an expected 400 people each day.

The drive-through clinic will be held a the Roppe Corporation headquarters on the north side of town.

Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer says it is long overdue to bring the vaccine to this smaller community.

"We've been wanting to find ways to reach out, and of course personnel and time is at a premium through all of this. So, this is just a big boon to help our citizens get the vaccine," Schweitzer said.

Along with that clinic next week, the Seneca County Health Department has begun making plans to help area colleges work out the logistics of vaccinating their student population.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan Thursday to vaccinate all college students before they leave for home during summer break.

"To then disperse, and we know we have lots of people going to lots and lots of different areas. So we want to protect everyone we can both locally and throughout our state, and the nation," Schweitzer said.