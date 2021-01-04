BGSU to offer COVID vaccines to students, public

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new initiative Thursday to vaccinate college students.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to students and the public in a series of clinics.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered to students on campus before the end of the semester. The clinics will take place at the Perry Field House starting April 8.

Additional student vaccine clinics are scheduled for April 15 and 22. Registration information will be emailed to students via their BGSU account.

BGSU is also offering doses to the public.