First Church of God Toledo holds COVID-19 vaccination event for community

Organizers at the Old West End church expected 200 people to get the shot, a majority of them being persons of color.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Lucas County.

Ohio is still in phase 1B of the rollout and nearly 14 percent of Lucas County residents have been vaccinated against the virus.

People who are 65 and older as well as people with certain medical conditions are eligible for vaccinations as part of phase 1B.

On Sunday, a local church hosted a vaccination site for the community, to help increase the number of people who have been vaccinated.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I'm excited about getting the vaccination" said Earlean Belcher, who got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 200 people were expected to get their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the First Church of God in the Old West End.

It was an effort put on by the church, the V Project, ProMedica and the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

RIGHT NOW: COVID-19 Vaccinations have started for the community members 65+ at the First Church of God in Toledo. @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/ihXJ5kQfKH — Caylee Kirby (@caylee_kirby) February 21, 2021

Church leaders say this is the second clinic they have held and it was open to anyone who is eligible and wants the vaccine.

"It's basically everyone. It's our church family but it's also our community. We've opened it up. We'd want everyone that would like to get vaccinated to come and let's help them," said Church Administrator, Juanita Greene.

Almost everyone getting their shot at the event was a person of color, said Greene.

But that's the goal. She says the church is part of the community and they want to assist in vaccinating minorities.

Those getting their shot say it's the right thing to do.

"I understand there are a lot of folks that, based on people feeling like they were used as guinea pigs in the past, that they didn't want to do that, " said Ramona Collins, who got her COVID-19 shot at the event. "But, I think after a while when they see that nobody is suffering anymore maybe they'll do it".

History has created a stigma behind vaccinations for people of color.

Earlean Belcher, who is also getting the shot, says she wants to change that and help lead the way.

"Basically, I wanted to be a leader because I am a leader. I'm an elder and I wanted to take the stigma of fear out of the vaccination," said Belcher.

The First Church of God will be holding another vaccination clinic on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Those eligible and wanting to sign up for the vaccine can call the church to make an appointment. Their number is (419) 255-0097.